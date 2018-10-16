Saudis Preparing to Admit Jamal Khashoggi Died During Interrogation, Sources Say
The Saudis are preparing a report that will acknowledge that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s death was the result of an interrogation that went wrong, one that was intended to lead to his abduction from Turkey, according to two sources.
One source says the report will likely conclude that the operation was carried out without clearance and transparency and that those involved will be held responsible.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: