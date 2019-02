Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Thursday wrote to a hedge fund president who is pursuing a hostile takeover of Gannett, saying he is concerned that the company had made no commitment to “maintain newsroom staffing and ensure Gannett’s newspapers can continue to create high quality local journalism in their communities.”

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/schumer-questions-hedge-fund-president-about-proposed-gannett-purchase/