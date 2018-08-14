Scotland’s Sunday Herald Merges Staff With the Herald
Glasgow’s Herald is merging its editorial teams with its sister Sunday newspaper, reflecting ongoing troubles in the newspaper business and the impact the independence campaign is having on the Scottish media industry.
Staff at the pro-independence Sunday Herald were informed at a meeting last Wednesday that they will now be expected to also work for the weekday title, according to sources at the company, with the possibility that the two newspapers will be formally combined.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: