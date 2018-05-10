Search Icon WordStream Sold to Gannett for $130 Million Cash Deal
Gannett on Thursday announced an agreement to acquire search marketing and advertising company WordStream for $130 million in cash and up to an aggregate of $20 million earnout during the next 24 months based on achieving certain revenue targets.
As Gannett transforms into a digital publisher supported by search and analytics services, the “acquisition marks another critical milestone,” stated Robert Dickey, president and chief executive officer of Gannett.
