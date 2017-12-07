Selling Local News, with the Help of The Boss and ‘Hamilton’
For the nonprofit publisher, it seems as if everyone is in your space, seeking the same foundation money, staging rival end-of-year fundraising drives.
Maria Archangelo wanted to try something different. Her decision kept her up at night, and she wondered if she’d be fired. The move, earlier this year, was a stretch from her editorial mission of providing school and education news where others didn’t go, but she felt she needed to do something striking.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: