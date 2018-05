The Senate approved a resolution Wednesday to nullify the Federal Communications Commission’s net neutrality rollback, dealing a symbolic blow to the FCC’s new rule that remains on track to take effect next month. The final vote was 52-47. As expected, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, joined Democrats in voting to overturn the FCC’s controversial decision.

