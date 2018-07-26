Senate Intel Panel Plans Hearing With Facebook, Google, And Twitter Execs
Internet executives are expected once again to face a grilling by lawmakers about foreign interference on their platforms—this time before the top congressional committee investigating Russian election meddling.
Leaders from Facebook, Twitter, and Google will likely testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee in September, according to committee chairman Richard Burr. “I don’t know the exact date but it’s that first week,” Burr told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday.
