Donald Trump again scrubbed his twitter account this week, deleting tweets supporting defeated Alabama Senate candidate Luther Strange. The president isn’t fooling anyone: Countless online observers, from ProPublica to an army of Twitter bots, had already scooped up the tweets and preserved them for posterity.

