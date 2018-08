Existential threats are not new to this generation of journalists. Last year, Pew Research Center reported that 23 percent of newsroom jobs had vanished in the past 10 years. There is significant difference between the fear of a pink slip and the fear of a neighbor who went to WalMart.com and bought a T-shirt that reads, “Rope. Tree. Journalist. Some Assembly Required.”

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/seven-next-steps-for-freepress/