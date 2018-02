For more than a century, newspapers counted on two sets of customers to pay their bills—advertisers and readers. Advertisers historically contributed about 80 percent of revenue and readers the remanding 20 percent. This lopsided ratio, our leftist friends long preached, gave advertisers and corporations control of content and consigned journalists and readers to the role of passengers.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/shafer-do-readers-own-the-new-york-times-now/