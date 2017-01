Like & Share E&P:

He’s only broadcast from the White House briefing room three times, but on each occasion presidential press secretary Sean Spicer has been asked to do the impossible: square President Donald Trump’s screwball view of the world with what both Spicer and the press corps know better comports with reality.