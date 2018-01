The cult worship of the New York Times commenced not long after that day in 1896 when Adolph S. Ochs of Chattanooga, Tennessee, spent a mess of borrowed money to purchase controlling ownership in the respected but failing Republican-tilting paper and appoint himself publisher.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/shafer-sell-the-new-york-times-now/