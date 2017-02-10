Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/shafer-time-to-put-rupert-murdoch-on-notice/

When Rupert Murdoch bid on the Wall Street Journal in 2007, his critics unleashed their stores of rhetorical ammo. Murdoch, they hollered, was an apologist for the Chinese regime. He was a political opportunist who had traded newspaper support to governments in return for regulatory favors. He had repeatedly broken promises about the direction he would take newspapers once he assumed control. Journalistic calamity was assured for the Journal if he took ownership!