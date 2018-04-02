Shaw Media Adds Publication Day at Morris Herald-News

In a day and age when newspapers continue to announce reductions in printed frequency, Shaw Media is going the opposite direction with its publication in Morris, Ill.

The Morris community’s leading local news source, the Morris Herald-News, will add a second weekly print publication day beginning in April, Shaw Media officials announced Monday.

The Herald-News, which has been published weekly on Thursdays since 2016, now will be published biweekly with a new Tuesday edition set to debut April 24. It will continue to be published online daily at MorrisHerald-News.com.

The move is in response to reader demand and comes partly as a result of Shaw Media’s strengthened position along the Heritage Corridor with its recent acquisition of the Ottawa Times, said J. Tom Shaw, vice president and Illinois group publisher.

“Since we made the switch to a weekly publication schedule in Morris, readers have told us they like the new product but wanted to receive it more often,” Shaw said. “We see strong potential for growth in the area, and so we’re giving readers what they’ve consistently told us they want–another edition of the Morris Herald-News each week.”

Sterling, Ill.-based Shaw Media now owns newspapers in four major markets along the Heritage Corridor: the Joliet Herald-News, Morris Herald-News, Ottawa Times and the Bureau County Republican in Princeton. Its newspapers in the area serve LaSalle, Grundy, Will, Bureau and Putnam counties.

“Our company has a long history serving the city of Morris and its people, and we plan to continue to do so for many years to come,” Shaw said. “The focus of the Morris Herald-News will continue to be on providing relevant information for our local audience, marketing solutions for our business partners, and being an outspoken advocate for the community.”