Shaw Media to Buy The Ottawa Times from Small Newspapers

The Ottawa (Ill.) Times has been sold to Shaw Media of Crystal Lake, Ill., according to Len R. Small, president of Small Newspapers. The Times serves both Ottawa and Streator, Ill., publishing a newspaper five days a week. The asset sale includes related operations, including Starved Rock County Magazine, a regional travel publication.

Dirks, Van Essen & Murray, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, N.M., represented the Small Newspaper Group in the transaction.

Both the buyer and the seller have been family-owned publishers based in northern Illinois for multiple generations. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

John Rung, president and CEO of Shaw Media, said, “We are honored and thrilled to welcome The Ottawa Times to our company. We look forward to continuing the Small family’s legacy of quality local journalism and community involvement.”

The Times president, Len Small, said, “This marks the end of an 80-year journey with a newspaper that has been a source of pride. We did our best to serve our communities, and the awards we received speak for themselves.” He added, “It has been a privilege to work with a wonderful group of people. We wish them well with the new owners, who have a reputation for ethics and quality journalism that is well deserved.”

Tom Small, executive vice president of the Small Newspaper Group, said, “When I think back on our experiences in Ottawa, I am reminded of the good people who supported the community by their efforts. From Stan White to Mike Bertok and all the fine people, too many to mention.”