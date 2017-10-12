Sheryl Sandberg Says Facebook Will Hand Over More Data on Russia-Linked Ads

Sandberg, Facebook’s chief operating officer said on Thursday that the company had promised to provide more information, including ad-targeting data, to government officials as part of a federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Ms. Sandberg, appearing at an event sponsored by the website Axios, said she had told members of the House Intelligence Committee that Facebook would cooperate with lawmakers’ requests for additional information about ads bought by accounts linked to Russia that were part of an effort to influence the presidential election.