News Newsletter News 

Shifting Focus From Offers to Promoting its Journalism, The New York Times Continues to Build its Subscriber Base

Catalina Albeanu | journalism.co.ukApril 27, 2018

The New York Times now has 2.6 million subscribers to its digital products, and a total number of 3.6 million when counting print.

“Clearly we’ve had a strong boost to our subscriptions business,” said Charlotte Gordon, vice-president, international consumer revenue, NYT, speaking at the Media Subscriptions Summit in London in April, referring to the Trump bump.

 

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/shifting-focus-from-offers-to-promoting-its-journalism-the-new-york-times-continues-to-build-its-subscriber-base/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *