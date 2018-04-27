Shifting Focus From Offers to Promoting its Journalism, The New York Times Continues to Build its Subscriber Base
The New York Times now has 2.6 million subscribers to its digital products, and a total number of 3.6 million when counting print.
“Clearly we’ve had a strong boost to our subscriptions business,” said Charlotte Gordon, vice-president, international consumer revenue, NYT, speaking at the Media Subscriptions Summit in London in April, referring to the Trump bump.
