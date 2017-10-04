Shorenstein Center Launches Audience Engagement Project with Knight Foundation Support

To provide news outlets that produce coverage on single topics with training and best practices on how to find, build and engage audiences, the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, based at Harvard Kennedy School, is launching a new two-year initiative with $683,000 from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

“As beat reporting has declined in traditional newsrooms, online news outlets devoted to in-depth coverage of specific subjects—such as The Marshall Project and Chalkbeat—have helped fill the gaps,” said Shorenstein Center Director Nicco Mele.