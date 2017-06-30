Should Journalists Have the Right to Be Wrong?
Like & Share E&P:
Every journalist who is not too stupid or too full of himself to notice what is going on—to borrow half a quotation from Janet Malcolm—came close to passing out this week when CNN retracted its story about Wall Streeter Anthony Scaramucci and the three network staffers connected to the story resigned. Candid reporters and editors on six continents can direct you to stories they’ve published that turned out to be as false or as flawed at CNN’s Scaramucci story.
Read More
One thought on “Should Journalists Have the Right to Be Wrong?”
If information cannot be verified factually, don’t report it. Pressure to meet a deadline or break a story is no justification for errors. You either have or you don’t.