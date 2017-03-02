Should the Media Boycott the White House?
In the wake of President Trump’s tweet calling the media “the enemy of the American people” and White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s exclusion of major media outlets from a briefing, some have called for the media to consider some kind of boycott of the White House. On Wednesday afternoon, Post Opinions digital editor James Downie moderated an email discussion on this topic between Post Opinions media blogger Erik Wemple and New York University journalism professor Jay Rosen. The exchange is reprinted below and has been edited for style and clarity.Read More
As tempting and satisfying as that sounds, we CANNOT afford to give free reign to those fools. It would be just what they want. But I hope we can teach them the lesson that you should never annoy someone who buys their ink by the barrel!!
Agreed – the free and independent media must continue to focus on what is going on in all areas of public concern. But no more slobbering and salivating and kowtowing to cover everything the vainglorious “president” says and does. Give us the facts, ignore the whiny boy, use his name as rarely as possible.
1. There is no “the” media. There are myriad information producers some of whom nominally adhere to standards of non-biased, objective journalism.
2. Since there is no “the” media, talking about “the” media as if one is part of “the” media is fake news.
3. Since POTUS has expanded the definition of fake news from obviously gray or black propaganda to include anything that in his judgment reflects poor editorial judgment, it is time for journalists to review their own product for “fake” news. Fake news is now any sort of opinion uttered under the ostensible rubric of honest news reporting.
4. Newsspeak, smirks, skeptical head tilts, on-air demands that empassioned guests “settle down” and all other forms of opinion injected into daily newscasts are fake news.
5. Conjecture, speculation and most analysis is “fake news.” Analysis should be clearly labeled as analysis to differentiate analytical opinion from declarative reporting of objective facts.
6. CNN does not buy ink by by the barrel.
This is a preposterous discussion. The job of journalism is to aggressively, fairly and honestly report on the activities of our government. There is contest with our elected leaders; journalism’s task is oversight not competition. News organizations need to exploit any access they can get to “cover” government. So avoiding access makes no sense,
well, washpost should be getting its fact straight: nobody excluded anybody, it’s the white house correspondents association that decides who’s included in daily pools … one would have expected washpost to know this … and yes, the more mainstream media ignore the white house, the fewer lies will be spreading around, so go ahead!