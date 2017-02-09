Should You Go to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner?

Like & Share E&P:

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner matters so little to me, I don’t care whether they stage it as scheduled at the Hinckley Hilton on April 29, cancel it, revamp it or load it onto a garbage barge, float it down the Potomac and sink it at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay.

But Washington being what it is, the WHCD has become a subject of controversy and concern, much complicated by the arrival of Donald J. Trump to the White House.