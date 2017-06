Like & Share E&P:

As Canadian newsrooms shrink at an unprecedented rate, a major report released Thursday has MPs asking the Trudeau government to fund more news organizations so they can combat the rise of so-called fake news.

“We recognize the challenges the media face,” reads a report by the Commons heritage committee. “We believe that steps must be taken to help them navigate this tumultuous period.”