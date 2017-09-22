Side Effect of the Pivot to Video: Audience Shrinkage
Media companies chasing video ad dollars are pivoting to declining pageviews.
Publishers like Mic, Fox Sports and Vocativ, which recently laid off editorial staffers in their shifts to video, have seen their website traffic tank, according to multiple measurement firms. While these publishers are maintaining their views on social platforms, they’re becoming increasingly reliant on platforms at a time when everyone from cannabis-themed startups to Reddit is investing in video.
