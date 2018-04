Juliet Huddy thought the worst was behind her when she left Fox News in September 2016, after watching her career fall apart because of the sexual harassment she had refused to endure in silence. Following 18 years at the network, first as a correspondent and then as an anchor, Huddy accused Bill O’Reilly of sexual harassment and was essentially forced out of her job.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/silence-breakers-speak-out-against-news-industrys-hypocrisy/