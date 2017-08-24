News 

Sinclair Broadcast Fires Back at Critics of $3.9 Billion Deal to Buy Tribune Media

Lorraine Mirabella | Baltimore SunAugust 24, 2017
Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/sinclair-broadcast-fires-back-at-critics-of-3-9-billion-deal-to-buy-tribune-media/
Twitter
LinkedIn

Sinclair Broadcast Group fired back at critics of its plan to acquire Tribune Media Co. for $3.9 billion and become the nation’s largest broadcaster, saying the deal will create scale and efficiencies that will ensure the future of free, over-the-air television.

Read More

One thought on “Sinclair Broadcast Fires Back at Critics of $3.9 Billion Deal to Buy Tribune Media

  • Hugh Nicholson
    August 24, 2017 at 10:43 am
    Permalink

    Two companies own social media, and critics are “worried” about media concentration by Sinclair. Amazing.

    Reply

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *