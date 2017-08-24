Sinclair Broadcast Fires Back at Critics of $3.9 Billion Deal to Buy Tribune Media
Like & Share E&P:
Sinclair Broadcast Group fired back at critics of its plan to acquire Tribune Media Co. for $3.9 billion and become the nation’s largest broadcaster, saying the deal will create scale and efficiencies that will ensure the future of free, over-the-air television.Read More
One thought on “Sinclair Broadcast Fires Back at Critics of $3.9 Billion Deal to Buy Tribune Media”
Two companies own social media, and critics are “worried” about media concentration by Sinclair. Amazing.