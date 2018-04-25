Sinclair Broadcast, Tribune Media Announce Plans to Sell TV Stations to Move Merger Forward

Sinclair Broadcast Group and Tribune Media announced plans Tuesday to sell 23 television stations after they merge as part of their campaign to get the deal approved by federal regulators.

The stations would be sold to six different buyers, including a Towson auto dealer and investor, Baltimore-based Cunningham Broadcasting Corp., Washington-based Howard Stirk Holdings, Iowa-based media giant Meredith Corp., a New York investment firm and another party yet to be announced.