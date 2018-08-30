Sinclair Fires Back at Tribune, Files Counterclaim Over Busted Merger
Sinclair Broadcast Group fulfilled its obligations under the now-scuttled merger agreement with Tribune Media, Sinclair argues in its response to the $1 billion lawsuit Tribune filed against its former suitor earlier this month.
Sinclair also filed a counterclaim against Tribune on Wednesday, blasting the company for its effort to build a case for litigation when it became clear that the FCC would not approve the $3.9 billion transaction.
