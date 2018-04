Yesterday, NPPA made a statement regarding recent comments and coordinated messaging about the media made by Sinclair Broadcast Group. Today, less than 24 hours after we made that statement, Sinclair informed us that a promised $25,000 donation to our legal advocacy program would not be forthcoming.

