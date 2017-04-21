Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/sinclair-said-aiming-to-buy-tribune-for-high-30s-a-share/

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is aiming to acquire Tribune Media Co., owner of TV stations in big media markets including New York, Chicago and Miami, for a per-share price in the high $30s, according to people familiar with the matter.

Sinclair is working to finalize a deal on or before the same day Tribune reports first-quarter earnings, which is slated for the week of May 8, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.