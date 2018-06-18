Site Impact and Diane Hayes Sales Training and Consulting Announce Partnership

Chief executive officer and co-founder of Site Impact, Brandon Rosen, and Diane Hayes, owner of Diane Hayes Sales Training and Consulting have announced their strategic partnership to provide high-impact training services along with products for direct marketing clients by way of providing in-person sales training nationwide.

“Site Impact is a cutting-edge company in the email marketing space,” said Hayes. “I am honored to be chosen as one of their sales training service providers. Site Impact’s forward-thinking technology and customer-facing dashboards are incredible, and their customer service is tremendous. Together we make a great team for growing revenue.”

“Diane Hayes Sales Training and Consulting connects the dots between skilled sales/product training and revenue generation,” said Rosen. “Her in-depth knowledge for training and selling translates into confidence in our products, as well as additional revenue and increased sales success.”