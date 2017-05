Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/six-months-in-the-new-york-times-is-expanding-the-wirecutter-to-babies-personal-finance-and-pet-gear/

The Wirecutter made a name for itself by serving up great deals to tech obsessives hungry for the latest gadgets. But the best deal it ever offered might’ve been its sale to The New York Times in October for $30 million.