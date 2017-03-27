Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/slain-journalist-james-foley-inspires-a-new-tool-for-teaching-the-next-generation-of-war-reporters/

As legacy news organizations have shuttered international bureaus, freelancers have assumed an out sized importance in delivering news from the most dangerous corners of the world.

And increasingly often, those freelancers are young journalists looking for a way into the hyper-competitive realm of international reporting, who scrape together the money needed for a plane ticket for their chance to make a name.