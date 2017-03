Like & Share E&P:

The majority of editorial staff at Slate have voted to unionize with the Writers Guild of America, East. More than 90 percent of Slate’s editorial staff have signed cards and are calling upon Slate’s management, and parent company the Graham Holdings Company, to voluntarily recognize the Guild as their collective bargaining representative, according to a statement issued today by the Slate Unionizing Committee.