In addition to the $2 billion Snap committed to spending on Google cloud infrastructure over the next five years, the company also revealed today in an amended filing that it expects to spend $1 billion on Amazon’s cloud services over the same time frame. However, the company clarified that it may choose to build its own infrastructure in the future.