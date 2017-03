Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/snapchat-discover-publishers-face-tough-challenge-as-platform-chases-tv/

Snap wants Snapchat Discover to be more like TV — and longtime media partners, as always, will be expected to adapt.

Snap plans to prioritize the placement of original shows made for Snapchat Discover, according to two sources.