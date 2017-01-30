Snapchat Offers Insider Story of U.S. Election
Like & Share E&P:
I didn’t know “crowd scientists” were a thing, but they were in high demand last week, as international news networks use aerial photographs to guesstimate how many people attended U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Did Barack Obama draw a bigger crowd? Surely. But with the magnitude of social media innovations since his re-election four years ago, maybe we should be looking deeper into the crowd and beyond the numbers.Read More