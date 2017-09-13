Snark Aside, Mic Sees Signs of Progress in its Pivot to Video

Millennial media outlet Mic grabbed headlines a month ago when it laid off 25 to shift to video. Coming after similar moves at MTV, Vocativ and Fox Sports, the “pivot to video” has elicited a fair bit of hand-wringing and media snark as something of a hail Mary.

Yet there are signs that Mic’s push into video, begun long before the layoffs, is starting to pay off. Mic still lags giants BuzzFeed and Business Insider, which had 59 billion and 25 billion views, respectively, on Facebook this past year.