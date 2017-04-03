So Many Journalists Have Been Killed In Mexico This Year That A Newspaper Is Shutting Down
There was the freelance writer, slain at a carwash. Then, the columnist that was shot twice as he left a restaurant with his wife and son. And on March 23, a 54-year-old journalist and mother of three, Miroslava Breach, was fatally shot eight times outside her home while she was in her car with one of her children. A rolled-up piece of cardboard was left with a chilling reason for the crime: “being a tattletale.”Read More