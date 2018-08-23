So Your News Organization Has Real, Paying Digital Subscribers. Now How Do You Keep Them?
Raking in first-time subscribers is one thing. Getting these paying news readers to stay paying is another.
A new WAN-IFRA report walks through several case studies of news organizations (note: mostly European), that have found some success retaining their paying subscribers, through an elusive combination of consistently offering readers the news experience they want, and tracking relevant metrics to address problem points that might lead them to unsubscribe.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: