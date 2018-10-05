Some 300 Newspapers, Printing Houses Shut Down Due to Rising Paper Costs in Turkey

Around 300 local newspapers and printing houses have closed their doors in Turkey due to increases in the price of paper as a result of the fall in value this year of the Turkish lira against the US dollar, according to a report by the Sözcü newspaper on Friday.

Since Turkey has become dependent on imports of paper, local printing houses cannot print enough to meet domestic demand. The Turkish lira has fallen some 40 percent this year due to fears of an economic crisis fueled by high levels of company debt, inflation and unemployment.