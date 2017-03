Like & Share E&P:

L.A. biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong has upped his stake in Los Angeles Times parent tronc Inc. to 24 percent, nearly overtaking tronc’s largest shareholder, Michael Ferro, in a move that may further stoke rumors he could be positioning himself to make a run at the company.