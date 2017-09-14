Sortable Analytics Helps Publishers Optimize Their Revenue Faster

Publishers need to be able to wring every dollar out of their content, and the quicker they can access performance metrics, the better they are able to do so.

For Running Shoes Guru, a one-person publication started in 2009, an analytics dashboard offering same-day ad performance and editorial metrics has led to significant revenue growth. The site, which draws more than 750,000 visitors a month, reviews of running shoes alongside related content, earning revenue from affiliate commissions and display ads.