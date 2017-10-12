Sound Publishing Inc. Acquires The Pacific County Press

Sound Publishing, Inc. purchased The Pacific County Press October 1. The subscription-based Press serves north Pacific County communities of South Bend and Raymond and portions of western Lewis County in Washington State.

With this acquisition the weekly tabloid joins Sound Publishing’s Grays Harbor News Group that now includes The Daily World in Aberdeen along with The Vidette in Montesano, The North Coast News in Ocean Shores, The South Beach Bulletin in Westport, and The East County News in Elma. The GHNews Group also publishes two magazines On the Harbors, and Washington Coast Magazine.

Dave Gauger with Gauger Media Service, Inc., a newspaper and magazine brokerage firm in Raymond, Washington represented the sellers.

Loretta Hodgson and Chris Petrich founded the newspaper 23 years ago. They are remaining with the operation with Hodgson concentrating on advertising sales. Petrich will be totally focused on expanding the newspaper’s editorial content.