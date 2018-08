Donerail Group, an investment firm led by former activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP executive Will Wyatt, is in talks to acquire Tronc Inc (TRNC.O), the publisher of Chicago Tribune, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

