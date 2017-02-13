South Dakota Newspapers Will Still Print Public Notices as Bill Dies
A bill that would allow South Dakota’s 17 largest cities to publish their public notices, such as meeting minutes, online instead of in the local newspaper was defeated in committee Thursday.
House Bill 1167 would have allowed cities with populations of more than 5,000 to publish their public notices on their websites, freeing them from the current requirement that notices be published in their local newspapers.