Southern California News Group Debuts Spanish-Language Excelsior Website

To better serve diverse and growing Latino audiences in the nation’s largest Hispanic market, Southern California News Group (SCNG) today introduced ExcelsiorCalifornia.com as the go-to digital Spanish-language news source for Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties. The new website also integrates topics of specific interest to Latinos, as well as state, national and international news from Mexico and other Latin countries.

The ExcelsiorCalifornia.com website integrates content published in Excélsior’s three weekly newspapers: Excélsior Orange County, Excélsior Los Angeles and La Prensa – Una publicacion de Excélsior in the Inland Empire. Additionally, Excélsior also collaborates with SCNG’s 11 English-language dailies, including stories of interest in Spanish to Latino audiences.

“It is exciting to introduce a richer digital experience for Latinos in Southern California who have looked to Excélsior as a strong local voice and trusted local news source,” said Carlos Aviles, editor of Excélsior. “The responsiveness and enhanced functionality of the new ExcelsiorCalifornia.com website will be attractive to new audiences as well, and will facilitate interaction between journalists and the community as a whole.”

ExcelsiorCalifornia.com merges content previously published to SCNG’s unidossc.com and impactousa.com websites into a cleaner presentation. Key improvements include:

•A more responsive display and faster load times across desktop, smartphone or tablet platforms (contents scale to fit in various screen sizes). Article pages designed with smartphone users in mind, from the typography to elements like ‘Highlights’ summaries and large links that are easy to use on touchscreens.

•Simplified navigation and homepage dropdown menus that include:

Noticias: Streamlines access to news about Immigration, Mexico, Education,

Economy, Health, Politics and other topics of interest in one click;

•Local: Organizes news geographically by Orange County, Inland Empire, Los Angeles and California;

•Entretenimiento: Includes Celebrities, Music, Cinema, TV, Culture and art, Events, and Places tabs;

•Deportes: Includes Futbol (soccer), Boxing, Baseball and Basketball tabs;

•Opinion: Includes Editorial, Pedradas and Guayabazos, Virtual world, Feedback Columns, and From the Editor tabs;

•Especiales: Includes Wellness, Horoscope, Tourism, Literature and Technology.

•A new “TEMAS” (themes) area at the top center of the home page, which displays trending or can’t-miss articles as selected by the editor;

•Greater accessibility to the latest and trending news through Latest Headlines and Most Popular headers;

•A new commenting platform on desktop and mobile devices allows real-time discussions within article pages. Includes upvotes, downvotes, threaded replies, recommendations, and more. Rich-media-supported comments let readers add images and video to keep discussions lively. Users may also follow interesting commenters to find even more communities to participate in. Notifications allow readers to know when others are responding to their comments;

•Sharing articles through social networks or email is easier with buttons pinned to the top of the screen, eliminating the need to scroll up to find or get back to share buttons;

•Links to digital replicas of its three print editions: Excélsior Orange County, Excélsior Los Angeles and La Prensa – Una publicacion de Excélsior in the Inland Empire;

•Links to Excélsior California Facebook and @ExcelsiorSC Twitter accounts, RSS feeds;

•Prominent and impactful advertising units that have a consistent display on desktops, smartphones and tablets.

Today’s website launch follows enhancements to the content, design, distribution and branding of Excélsior’s print editions in June. Excélsior Orange County began a yearlong celebration of its 25th anniversary on July 7, and added a 25th anniversary seal to its front-page to celebrate the milestone that will remain through June 2018. Total audited distribution for Excélsior is 392,557, with targeted distribution that includes a mix of home delivery and news racks in Hispanic-dominant communities.