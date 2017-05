Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/spanish-publisher-el-pais-drove-nearly-1000-bot-subscribers-over-french-election/

When it comes to Facebook Messenger bots, more specific topics lead to more subscribers.

Since September, Spanish publisher El País’ Facebook Messenger bot — which has had at least 10,000 subscribers, although some have unsubscribed — has delivered automated news updates to followers each time something is posted to El País’ site.