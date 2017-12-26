Special Recognition for OC Weekly Investigative Journalist From New York Times Magazine Writers

R. Scott Moxley of the OC Weekly recently received special recognition from two New York Times Magazine writers for his work “following a scandal, involving jailhouse snitches and related allegations of corruption against the district attorney and sheriff’s offices, which continues to unfold in Orange County.”

Emily Bazelon, staff writer at The New York Times Magazine, and Pamela Colloff, writer-at-large at The New York Times Magazine, said Moxley “has done a Herculean job” this year.

Bazelon and Colloff acknowledged Moxley in a newsletter for In Justice Today announcing their Favorite Criminal Justice Stories of 2017.