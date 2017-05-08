Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/spiegel-online-has-a-10-person-snapchat-discover-team/

Snapchat Discover is just two weeks old in Germany, but publisher Spiegel Online is betting big on the platform to reach the app’s coveted young audience.

Spiegel Online, one of Germany’s largest news publishers and one of the Discover launch partners (along with Bild, Sky Sport and Vice), dedicated 10 people with text, video and motion design backgrounds to create a daily Discover edition, drawing from other parts of the company and new hires.