Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/spj-60-other-journalism-groups-ask-trump-administration-for-meeting-on-government-access/

The Society of Professional Journalists and 60 other journalism organizations have requested a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence to discuss access to government.

The coalition sent a letter today to Trump and Pence, asking for a meeting or conference call to discuss:

• the ability of reporters to directly interact with government employees who are subject matter experts, rather than interacting with Public Information Officers (or having all conversations monitored by Public Information Officers);

• access to the activities of the President;

• and ensuring that the Federal Freedom of Information Act remains as strong as possible.